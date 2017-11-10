African-Americans can forgive, but must still speak out against injustices

It is a good Christian attribute that Mr. Twyman “can see beyond slaveholding” and forgive those who were kind or evil slaveholders.

In response to the Sunday commentary by W.J. Twyman Jr., “On slavery: Let it go”:

It is a good Christian attribute that Mr. Twyman “can see beyond slaveholding” and forgive those who were kind or evil slaveholders. The problem is that so many on the other side of this racial divide don’t want to forget or acknowledge that slavery in America was wrong.

We, as African-Americans, must speak out against injustices done to our forbears, just as the Jewish community continually reminds us of the Holocaust that they suffered during World War II.

In addition, Native Americans remind us of the taking of land and genocide that they suffered through as America grew.

African-Americans can “see beyond slaveholding.” But we must continue to remind everyone so that it doesn’t happen again but in a different format. The new form of slavery is chaining up our minds by building subtle obstacles that make so many African-Americans feel that they can’t overcome the system of oppression that has been our burden for more than 400 years.

Strong education regarding the successes that black Americans have achieved here in America have to be celebrated, remembered and learned from so that we don’t have to worry about being enslaved again.