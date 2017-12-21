Allure of federal entitlements makes them hard to reform

At some point, the choices of what can be done will be extremely limited.

Jerry Fink’s Sunday letter on entitlements is a matter of truth and fact. The problem is that so many in this country have been asleep as to how so many politicians have made so many people dependent on these government programs. Thus, it would be impossible to go “cold turkey” on them.

In most cases, the intent of many of these programs was noble. But, as the saying goes, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” At some point, the choices of what can be done will be extremely limited for everyone concerned.