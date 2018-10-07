Letters

Amazon bumps wage to $15 an hour

A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas
October 6, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with keen interest the article last week regarding Amazon giving its employees a raise to $15 an hour. Had Jeff Bezos initiated the raise and left it at that, he may have earned some admiration from me because he has cheated his employees out of decent wages since the company started. However, he will now be lobbying for Congress to increase the federal minimum $15 an hour. This is a blatant effort on his part to further destroy the small businesses that can’t afford that ridiculous wage.

