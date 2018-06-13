Americans suffering from decades of importing poverty

More than 50 percent of the legal immigrants in the United States are receiving some sort of government financial assistance.

Creators.com

About 65 percent of the students in the Clark County School District are a part of the free- or reduced-lunch program.

Our community didn’t generate this level of poverty without some help.

We are looking at what decades of importing poverty into our country and state has created. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, more than 50 percent of the legal immigrants in the United States are receiving some sort of government financial assistance. Add to that the open border policies of our federal and some state governments.

Years ago, many of the people who came to America were poor, but there was one big difference: The government didn’t give them money when they got here. If they needed help, they got it from their church, family, friends and sponsors.

Take a look at how one political party has destroyed the once great state of California. Are we going to sit by and allow that same political party to destroy the State of Nevada?