Americans who paid into Social Security deserve to get their contributions back

In response to Robert Samuelson’s Tuesday commentary on entitlements: Why does the Review-Journal insist on publishing such inflammatory columns?

Mr. Samuelson calls Social Security an entitlement, but I have paid into it since I started working at 14, with the expectation of collecting at 65. I would consider any talk of raising the retirement age a breach of that contract. If government officials want to raise the age, they can return my entire investment, with interest, and I would call us square.

It is not my fault that the government has looted the funds to provide tax cuts for the wealthy. If you paid in, no matter your income, you should be able to collect. It’s enough of a crapshoot because, if you die before you collect, your childless widow gets $600 to bury you.