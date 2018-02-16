Another perspective on the Donald Trump collusion caper

Maybe it would be prudent to wait for the completion of the investigation to recognize its conclusions.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regarding the Saturday letter, “Collusion game,” by Tom Koski:

It is my opinion that Mr. Koski does not have his facts straight, as he claims. He zigs and zags and proceeds with an untruth about the start of the investigation into Donald Trump’s collusion with the Russians by claiming it resulted from a “dossier.” In fact, it has been shown repeatedly that the investigation started from devious discussions by a Trump adviser named George Papadopoulos while he was in Australia that were reported to the FBI.

Then Mr. Koski glances off to another untrue story that the FBI used the same dossier to obtain warrants. In reality, it has been shown that the dossier, initiated and paid for by people trying to find dirt on Hillary Clinton and later continued by the Hillary campaign, was only one element in the evidence shown to the FISA court over several years.

Mr. Koski then uses a backhand blow with a claim that, even though the investigation is not yet complete, no collusion has been found. Surprise, surprise! Maybe it would be prudent to wait for the completion of the investigation to recognize its conclusions.

Further, without a completion of the investigation, how does Mr. Koski know that no collusion has been found? Oh, I almost forgot. This is an opinion column.