LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

Conservatives are puzzled and disturbed by all of the charges that have been brought against Donald Trump. But stepping back and trying to observe the situation objectively reveals the sheer beauty of it all.

Charging the ex-president with non-existent crimes is a marvelous strategy. The truth is no defense, and guilt and innocence both become irrelevant. Because the charges are so vague and meaningless, anything the prosecution wants to do becomes admissible, and every defense motion fruitless.

