LETTER: Free money for the Las Vegas Aces

Aces players come together on a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you give a government bureaucrat a bucketful of surplus money, it should be no surprise it will seep into some feel-good project. The $100,000 to each of the 12 Aces players is a nice tip for a job well done, I suppose. It totals $1.2 million. But it didn’t come out of Steve Hill’s luxurious compensation, or from any other member of the overpaid management at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. It came out of tax dollars accumulated from raising Las Vegas hotel rates.

I think that money should have been put to painting the roads in Las Vegas and Clark County. We know it’s dangerous out there. Heck, I’m nervous driving my Ferrari down major arterials, worrying that some neighboring car will drift over my way because there is nothing but dark asphalt.