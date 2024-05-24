80°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump is no defender of the little guy

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Al Marquis Las Vegas
May 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Many voters think that Donald Trump identifies with their problems. But Mr. Trump boasts that he is in the top 1 percent financially, and he’s actually interested in benefiting himself and other 1 percenters to the detriment of the voting public. Here’s proof: During his four years as president, Mr. Trump had one significant “achievement”: the passage of the tax relief bill. However, 83 percent of the tax relief under that bill benefited the top 1 percent.

Let’s analyze this result. Suppose you were going to divide $100 among 100 people. If the above formula is applied, one person would receive $83, while the other 99 would receive 17 cents each. Trump and his friends get $83, while the rest of us each receives 17 cents.

Mr. Trump is solely interested in benefiting himself and other 1 percenters. If Mr. Trump is elected, the rich will get richer, and the poor will get poorer. If you are not a 1 percenter and you vote for Mr. Trump, you will be voting against your own interests.

