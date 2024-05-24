LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?

In response to Robert J. McKee’s Monday letter on presidential polling:

I am a Donald Trump supporter. Why is it not plausible that Mr. Trump is ahead in Nevada? The cost of groceries is sky-high. Gasoline is 55 percent higher than when Mr. Trump was president, and we are closer to World War III than ever. Joe Biden has drained the strategic petroleum reserves, and also depleted our arms by sending them to Ukraine. We are in a proxy war with Russia, which holds the largest supply of nuclear weapons in the world. Whoever is still supporting Mr. Biden needs his head examined.