LETTER: It's a tough time to vote

LETTER: Free money for the Las Vegas Aces
LETTER: When is a debate not really a debate?
LETTER: Library officials get Super Bowl tickets
LETTER: NFL runs from faith and family
Ricky Page Las Vegas
May 22, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I have voted for more than 50 years. This year is, by far, the worst for common sense. The first time I voted, it was not about the party. It was about what was right — most of all, which candidate held himself to the highest moral and ethical standards.

But this year, that concept won’t have a place in our voting process. People would rather proudly beat their chest or engage in some other type of ugliness if they disagree with someone’s political views.

I know my vote is important. I hope it will make a change. My grandfather told me to vote for the candidate willing to work with everyone to get the job done. I think my grandfather would be upset about the voting process today and downright mad about some political candidates.

I will try to live up to my grandfather’s hopes and visions. But it is so foggy right now that I cannot see a way.

David Tulanian Henderson

At minimum, the library board needs to recover the cost of each ticket from their salaries, and both men need to issue a formal public apology, I would think.

Richard L. Moyer North Las Vegas

The NFL is trying to distance itself from the personal beliefs and faith of an NFL player, Harrison Butker. What hypocrisy.

LETTER: Biden wants it both ways
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

President Joe Biden invoking executive privilege to stop the release of the audio from special counsel Robert Hur’s interview comes as no surprise.

LETTER: Greens against green energy
Jack Corrick Boulder City

No sensible Nevadan would ever look to California for a solution to anything.

LETTER: Don't believe latest presidential poll on Nevada
Robert J. McKee Las Vegas

Your Tuesday editorial referenced polls showing Trump leading Biden in Nevada by double digits. As someone who has taught statistics and research methods, I have serious problems with the surveys.

LETTER: An end of an era on the Strip
Jane Klein Henderson

Steve Wynn’s Mirage transformed the image of Las Vegas from the glitter gulch in the desert to an oasis of refinement and elegance.

