Anti-gun protests don’t address the many agency failures

Nikolas Cruz. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

On Saturday, there were demonstrations across the nation regarding gun control. What I did not see or hear were comments about the massive failure by the Parkland (Fla.) School District, the failure of the Broward County sheriff’s office or the failure to act by the FBI.

The school district identified Nikolas Cruz as a troubled teen yet barely did anything to help the student. The Broward County sheriff’s office paid some 39 visits to Cruz’s residence. No explanation why or what they did. Then there was the cowardice at the school. Finally, the FBI did not investigate or pass along any information to anyone.

Fourteen teenagers and three adults were murdered, and it never should have happened if any one of the agencies, either collectively or individually, had done anything. Yes, we could use background checks. Yes, we could have a protocol to include mental health after revising the health care privacy laws. But no heads have rolled at the three agencies that are responsible for these murders due to incompetence.