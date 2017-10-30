Asian restaurant owners and inspections

At the rate we are going, everything will have to be in four or five languages.

A recent RJ story mentioned complaints from some Asian restaurant owners that the health department is making their lives harder because they have all these instructions and rules they do not understand because they are in English (“Inspections frustrate Asian eatery owners,” Wednesday). Are you kidding me? At the rate we are going, everything will have to be in four or five languages.

Would someone remind them that they are in the United States and our language here is English? You can go to any part of the world and you will hardly find one country that is willing to translate and post instructions or rules in any language other than its own. We need to stop this bilingual business. We are wasting our money.