Bernie Sanders is rich — oh my!

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has painted himself into a corner. According to his tax returns, he is in the top 1 percent of American wage earners. When questioned about his wealth, he said anyone who can write a bestseller can be a millionaire. He misses the point.

While Sen. Sanders advocates for socialism for you and I, he is enjoying the fruits of his capitalist labor. Yet he says he wants U.S. taxpayers to provide free college tuition as well as single-payer health care. When asked how he’ll pay for these programs, he has said he would tax the 1 percent.

But in looking at the senator’s tax return, it’s clear that not only didn’t he pay any more in taxes than he absolutely had to, but his charitable deductions amounted to less than 3 percent. He could pay more in taxes any time by writing a check to the U.S. Treasury.

If you passionately advocate for something, shouldn’t you be setting the example? This is nothing less than hypocrisy.

President Donald Trump, a capitalist, has not only created the lowest unemployment in decades, he donates 100 percent of his $400,000 annual salary to government agencies and private charities. Sen. Sanders is nothing more than a snake-oil salesman.