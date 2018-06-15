Bill Maher says he’d welcome a recession?

Bill Maher (photo: Janet Van Ham/HBO)

I recently watched Bill Maher say that he would welcome a recession if it would get rid of Donald Trump. Easy thing for a multi-millionaire to say. This shows this disconnect between the elites and average Americans that led to Mr. Trump winning the presidency.

People such as Mr. Maher send their own kids to private schools but oppose school vouchers that would allow poor people to choose where to send their children. The elites live in high-walled, gated communities with armed guards but sanctimoniously tell the rest of us that we’re mean spirited and bigoted because we want a wall to stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into our country. Their gardeners, nannies, maids and dog walkers have to show picture IDs to get into these enclaves. But call for picture IDs to be required for voting and they’ll label you a bigot.

These elites travel with armed guards but don’t want the rest of us to be able to carry a gun to protect ourselves. Unlike most Americans, they don’t live from paycheck to paycheck.

So, yes, it’s easy for Mr. Maher to wish for a recession when he knows he won’t personally suffer from it. It’s a pretty sad state of affairs when you hate your president more than you love your fellow countrymen.