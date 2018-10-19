Candidates play divide and conquer with voters

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In response to the Monday Review-Journal article “Minority vote gets attention”: Voters are supposed to be American citizens … period. Why do candidates and activist groups feel it necessary to divide us voters into tribes and then give those “tribes” special status?

Skin color and ancestry are not choices. You are who you are. Voters should be fed up with this “divide and conquer” philosophy. For me, it is enough to know I am a proud American, and I want my representatives to give me no more and no less than my neighbor. People should not allow politicians to turn them into hyphenated voting blocs.