AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

I can’t say I was surprised by Friday’s Review-Journal story “Migrants demand bus rides to U.S. border.” Demand? Well, I demand they stop their attempt to illegally enter the United States. That will go a long way, I’m sure.

Perhaps if they’re patient, the newly elected Democrat House will send a fleet of Southwestern state school buses to pick them up and bring them in. Their first stop would be the voter registration office to enroll them all as good Democrats.