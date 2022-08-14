CARTOON: FBI raid wasn’t a witch hunt against Trump
A judge approved the warrant.
The FBI’s recent search of Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago will inevitably be branded a “witch hunt” by many ardent Trump supporters. For their benefit, I would like to point out at least three reasons why the search is not a “witch hunt.”:
1) Mr. Trump is not a witch.
2) Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida, not Salem, Massachusetts.
3) The FBI agents were not armed with ropes and torches. Rather, they were armed with a search warrant signed by a federal judge.