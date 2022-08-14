86°F
CARTOON: FBI raid wasn’t a witch hunt against Trump

Steve Danning Las Vegas
August 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The FBI’s recent search of Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago will inevitably be branded a “witch hunt” by many ardent Trump supporters. For their benefit, I would like to point out at least three reasons why the search is not a “witch hunt.”:

1) Mr. Trump is not a witch.

2) Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida, not Salem, Massachusetts.

3) The FBI agents were not armed with ropes and torches. Rather, they were armed with a search warrant signed by a federal judge.

