CARTOON: FBI raid wasn’t a witch hunt against Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The FBI’s recent search of Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago will inevitably be branded a “witch hunt” by many ardent Trump supporters. For their benefit, I would like to point out at least three reasons why the search is not a “witch hunt.”:

1) Mr. Trump is not a witch.

2) Mar-a-Lago is located in Palm Beach, Florida, not Salem, Massachusetts.

3) The FBI agents were not armed with ropes and torches. Rather, they were armed with a search warrant signed by a federal judge.