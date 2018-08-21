Cellphones are a problem in Clark County classrooms

Dreamstime

In reference to the editorial in Thursday’s Review-Journal, I have been a substitute teacher in the Clark County School District for 12 years and have written numerous letters to the editor regarding cellphones in the classroom. Your editorial advocates adopting the French policy of banning phones in the classroom, and I agree such a policy is much-needed in our schools.

Cellphones are a distraction to school studies and should be banned as soon as possible. They are not, nor have they ever been, a learning tool, and they have no place in the teaching environment. The best way to increase student test scores is to decrease distractions and minimize disruptions.