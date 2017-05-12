Clark County development and worries about water

Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your May 4 article on Lake Mead and regional water talks: I wish someone could explain why there is so much concern over cutting back on water usage and even getting rid of our lawns when the builders are getting permits to build mass houses and buildings as far as the eye can see.

Just go down any road that has bare ground such as St. Rose Parkway or Stephanie and you can see the mass construction. All the houses, apartments and buildings look alike and are about five feet apart. When the houses or apartments are occupied, the water usage will be significant.

When the water is practically gone, the value of all the houses, apartments and buildings will be next to nothing. Then Las Vegas will have no value at all.

I really think there should be a stoppage on building permits until we are assured there will be a lifetime of water.