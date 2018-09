This is not good for the electoral or judicial systems

I am appalled at the action of District Judge Jim Crockett, who overturned a GOP primary election result because of a paperwork snafu. Assembly candidate Jason Burke made an error in being tardy with his reports. This does not negate the vote of people in the district.

I am a Democrat in another district, but I feel this action affects me directly. This is not how a democracy works. As a voter, I hope the judge reconsiders his decision for the good of our electoral and judicial systems.