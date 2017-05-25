Clark County must go after property tax scofflaws

Creators.com

I agree with the recent letter concerning the 28 pages published in the Review-Journal listing delinquent property taxpayers. The assessor’s office should be hiring a reputable collection agency to start collection proceedings on these properties.

Our homeowners association currently has more than $14,000 in past due assessments. Yes, we currently have a collection agency going after these homeowners.

Both property taxes and HOA assessments are something you are responsible for when you purchase a home. Don’t expect the upstanding homeowners to carry your debt and make up the difference.