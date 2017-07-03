ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Clark County School District shenanigans only exacerbate its problems

Walter Goldstein Las Vegas
July 2, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

The June 24 Review-Journal featured a story from reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey outlining how Clark County School District teachers were “double crossed” by the school district (“Teachers irate over school district’s about-face on pay raise formula”). Is it any doubt that these actions make it more difficult for the district to hire and retain qualified teachers, as well as to improve its low educational outcomes?

It is estimated that district will lose over 700-plus teachers, if not more. There is a medical plan in total disarray, and a total lack of concern from administrators for their teachers.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, district human resources chief Andre Long and negotiator Edward Goldman all are to blame for this debacle, as are members of the school board, who now renege on their commitment.

Good luck trying to find qualified teachers to fill the openings in August.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like