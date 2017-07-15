ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo deserves a raise

Linnes Chester Las Vegas
July 14, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

From my reading of the July 7 Review-Journal article on the state pension system, I believe Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo deserves a raise. Placing aside his pension benefits, his salary of $161,000 to lead 3,115 officers who provide county-wide protection is inadequate. This pay insufficiency is striking when you consider the compensation and staff of the police chiefs of Henderson ($185, 299), North Las Vegas ($158,879) and Reno ($142,022).

While the three leaders no doubt earn their pay, equity should be considered for Sheriff Lombardo.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like