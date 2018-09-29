Confusion surrounding Question 3 and electric choice

The confusion around Question 3 has reached mind-boggling proportions. Those in favor state that consumers in other states have seen dramatic reductions in their electric rates, but they really don’t explain how. The opposition spreads fear about dramatic rate increases.

But here’s one important fact I do know. Corporations such as MGM Resorts, Caesars, Sands, Switch and others have all paid millions of dollars in fees (fines) to escape the grip of NV Energy and buy their own energy on the open market. All have stated that this move will save them millions of dollars in energy purchases as they negotiate their own rates. So if they’ll save dramatically on the open market, why can’t you or I do the same?

The opposition to Question 3 is basically saying that we are too stupid to handle an open energy marketplace. Other states had bad actors (Enron) come in and rip people off. Does the state of Nevada have the proper leadership in place to prevent con artists such as Enron from setting up shop here? Or do those against Question 3 also think that our leadership is too stupid to handle this transition?

We, the people, decide. Please vote.