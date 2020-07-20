Congress must extend added unemployment benefits

(The Associated Press)

Unemployment insurance is a vital lifeline for families and a stimulus for the economy. We need Congress to extend workers unemployment benefits immediately.

Workers who have saved to buy a home will soon be facing foreclosure if the benefits are not extended. Families who are renting will face eviction. Families won’t be able to buy food, pay utilities or make their car payments. They need this money to survive.

The U.S. Senate must take immediate action to continue to provide the $600 weekly boost past the arbitrary July 31 deadline. Congress should tie its phase-out to economic indicators.

Without the unemployment benefits, our economy will be much slower to recover. We need our senators to act now!