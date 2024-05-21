77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Greens against green energy

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: NFL runs from faith and family
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden wants it both ways
(courtesy)
LETTER: The biggest problem with the A’s stadium
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Don’t believe latest presidential poll on Nevada
Jack Corrick Boulder City
May 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Thursday letter “Get on board,” Frederick Hewett bemoaned the pace of our complete conversion to renewable energy sources. But I wonder how often that pace is also slowed by his fellow “greenies,” who seem to protest and litigate against every new development of the elements needed for that transition. The proposed mines in Northern Nevada come to mind as a starter. Or should we buy it all from China?

As far as looking to California, no sensible Nevadan would ever look there for a solution to anything.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
LETTER: Don’t believe latest presidential poll on Nevada
Robert J. McKee Las Vegas

Your Tuesday editorial referenced polls showing Trump leading Biden in Nevada by double digits. As someone who has taught statistics and research methods, I have serious problems with the surveys.

The Mirage in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
LETTER: An end of an era on the Strip
Jane Klein Henderson

Steve Wynn’s Mirage transformed the image of Las Vegas from the glitter gulch in the desert to an oasis of refinement and elegance.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Donald Trump should look in the mirror
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
recommend 3
RICH LOWRY: Alvin Bragg makes history — preposterously
recommend 4
LETTER: Inclusivity and equity are musts in education
recommend 5
LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors
recommend 6
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests