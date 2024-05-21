LETTER: Biden wants it both ways

President Joe Biden invoking executive privilege to stop the release of the audio from special counsel Robert Hur’s interview comes as no surprise. Releasing this audio would clearly show that he is a seriously flawed candidate and should definitely not run for re-election.

If you remember, Mr. Hur concluded that Mr. Biden was a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory, hardly the characteristics needed of a man running for president. I also was unaware that being elderly and having a poor memory were reasons for not being prosecuted. Almost instantly, the White House insisted that Mr. Biden was fully cognizant.

If so, then President Biden needs to be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents. If not, then the 25th Amendment needs to be applied, and this man needs to be removed from office.

You can’t have it both ways, Mr. Biden. It is just that simple.