Convention Authority’s Rossi Ralenkotter and his fat wallet

The authority broke its own rules for spending: thousands on bottles of wine that cost more than $100 each, almost $700,000 for alcohol, $85,000 for showgirls, $300 steaks, etc.

Rossi Ralenkotter. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter was featured on the Review-Journal’s Wednesday front page with a big smile after learning he would receive $648,430 (including bonus) for exemplary leadership. Meanwhile, his agency excessively spent millions of taxpayer dollars over three years on entertainment, gifts to employees and first-class trips for board members.

The authority broke its own rules for spending: thousands on bottles of wine that cost more than $100 each, almost $700,000 for alcohol, $85,000 for showgirls, $300 steaks, etc.

The additional insult to us taxpayers is that the same auditors who didn’t notice this extravaganza will be now reviewing this obscene, lavish spending — and being paid another $15,000.