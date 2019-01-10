Creating false hope for immigrants

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Our gambling industry exists because of the way people (and pigeons) are wired. Many years ago, psychologists discovered the power of the intermittent reward. The same thing that keeps pigeons pecking hard for an uncertain reward keeps the seats at our slot machines warm. The power of the intermittent reward is undeniable. Witness our magnificent resorts.

Perhaps the biggest problem with our immigration system is we have created the hope that immigrants may be able “cut the line” by slipping quietly in and getting lost or that our overworked judicial system will give them a pass.

Our casino-owning president understands the problem, and the barrier he proposes is designed to tell the world that we will insist immigrants enter our country legally. Even at a cost of $5 billion, that’s probably money well-spent.