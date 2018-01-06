Letters

DA should respect Nevada Supreme Court’s decision in Lobato case

Robert Spencer Las Vegas
January 5, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson should resign following remarks made recently concerning Kirstin Lobato’s ordeal. When asked why he believed Ms. Lobato is not an innocent woman, he replied that “24 jurors, two separate groups of 12, listened to the evidence and the facts and circumstances and found her guilty.”

This statement directly contradicts the findings of the Nevada Supreme Court that both of those trials were unfair, rendering the findings of the jurors meaningless. Mr. Wolfson’s statement reveals his contempt for Nevada’s criminal justice system and for everyone’s right to a fair trial.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like