DA should respect Nevada Supreme Court’s decision in Lobato case

Both of the trials were unfair, rendering the findings of the jurors meaningless.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson should resign following remarks made recently concerning Kirstin Lobato’s ordeal. When asked why he believed Ms. Lobato is not an innocent woman, he replied that “24 jurors, two separate groups of 12, listened to the evidence and the facts and circumstances and found her guilty.”

This statement directly contradicts the findings of the Nevada Supreme Court that both of those trials were unfair, rendering the findings of the jurors meaningless. Mr. Wolfson’s statement reveals his contempt for Nevada’s criminal justice system and for everyone’s right to a fair trial.