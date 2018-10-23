Danny Tarkanian shading the facts regarding his charity

Danny Tarkanian. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In his Oct. 11 column, Wayne Allyn Root defended Danny Tarkanian’s charity, Tarkanian Basketball Academy, claiming that criticism of the charity amounts to “slander.” That is laughable. I should know. I used to work for the charity.

Over the past four years, Mr. Tarkanian has paid himself an average annual salary of $133,750. Last year, his salary was $102,000. The FDIC, a federal agency, summed up his salary practices, pointing out that Mr. Tarkanian “has elected to pay himself between $100,000 and $120,000 per year, based solely on his subjective judgment.”

Danny Tarkanian is not being honest about the charity that he has abused for personal gain.