Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

So the anti-Semitic wing of the Democratic Party has reared its ugly head (“Muslim congresswoman apologizes for Israel tweets,” Feb. 11 Review-Journal). Freshman Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are the first Muslim women to serve in Congress. They both are outspoken critics of Israel and, apparently, Rep. Omar is an anti-Semitic racist.

We all should remember this next time Democrats hurl vile slurs such as “racist” and “nazi” at our president.