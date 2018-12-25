Democrats and our southern border

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say there are more effective ways to control our southern border than building a wall. I really would like to know: What are these better ways? If they involve the current procedures at the border, then they fail. The current monthly apprehension rate is about 40,000 people. Nobody knows how many people get in without being apprehended.

I say put up or shut up. You can’t say something like that without saying what you mean. (I must be dreaming. They are politicians.) While building a wall might not be the right solution, Democrats don’t have a solution.