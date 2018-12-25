Letters

Democrats and our southern border

Martin Arfa Henderson
December 24, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say there are more effective ways to control our southern border than building a wall. I really would like to know: What are these better ways? If they involve the current procedures at the border, then they fail. The current monthly apprehension rate is about 40,000 people. Nobody knows how many people get in without being apprehended.

I say put up or shut up. You can’t say something like that without saying what you mean. (I must be dreaming. They are politicians.) While building a wall might not be the right solution, Democrats don’t have a solution.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like