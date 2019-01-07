Democrats and the government shutdown

Donald Trump should take matters into his own hands

Congressional Democrats don’t want to end the government shutdown. They believe the president is walking a political tightrope with no safety net.

President Donald Trump should give the House and Senate an ultimatum: Approve a spending bill or he will act unilaterally by declaring a national state of emergency and reopening the federal government by executive order. Problem solved. The 800,000 career federal civilian employees (half working for the past two weeks without pay, and the other half furloughed without pay because they are called “non-essential”) return to work while Congress gets its act together.

The president should address the American people from the Oval Office and explain his reasons why.