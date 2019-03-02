Democrats are coming for your 401(k)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Thanks for your Feb. 24 editorial on raiding private 401(k) plans to pay for public pensions. Members of the Democratic Party are primarily responsible for creating these massive unfunded pension funds. They believe it is their right to take more and more money from their citizens through regressive taxes. The Democrats are saying loud and clear they want to tax only the rich, but in reality they will have to tax everyone to continue to finance public pensions.

Your editorial references Democrats as “progressives.” They are not progressive, they are a regressive party. If ever there was a movie about the Democrats, it would have to be a sequel to “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” except this time called “Invasion of the Wallet Snatchers.”