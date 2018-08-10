Democrats exploiting race to divide the country

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I believe the “racist” perception of Donald Trump is mostly a reaction to not having Barack Obama in the White House anymore. Whoever replaced Mr. Obama would likely be seen as less of an advocate for minorities. You can’t fault people for feeling this way. It’s probably a natural reaction.

The destructive thing is that these feelings are being exploited by the Democrat politicians and the complicit mainstream media. They are using fear to control people, especially minorities. My hope for America is that one day the people will wake up and see this fraud that’s being perpetuated upon them by the Democrat Party.