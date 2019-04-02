Democrats want Nevada to become a sanctuary state

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Having watched the Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing on Assembly Bill 281, I can say that this flawed proposal is practically a sanctuary bill and most definitely an illegal immigrant-magnet bill. It would do anything but make Nevada citizens safe.

AB281 would prohibit local police from detaining illegal immigrants on the basis of a hold request from immigration authorities.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Edgar Flores, called his measure “a step in the right direction.” Direction toward what end? Total amnesty? Or perhaps total sanctuary, as in California?

If this bill becomes law, the next one will be full sanctuary. Count on it.