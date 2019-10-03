Democrats worried Donald Trump will get re-elected

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has summed up the Democrats’ position on impeachment in one sentence: “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,” he said, according to news reports.

In other words, we can’t possibly allow democracy to take place! We can’t take the risk.

The Democrats’ hatred of President DonaldTrump overrides the will of the American people, whom they clearly distrust.