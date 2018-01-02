Despite critics, Donald Trump has done plenty in his first year

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In response to the recent letter from David Adams and his tirade against Donald Trump and Republicans: I am growing weary of people who project their personal feelings and opinions of situations without any backup evidence to support what they spew. Where did he possibly get the idea that just because there has been talk of Medicare and Social Security cuts means that there will be such cuts, as he implied?

Our great populist president even outdid his own expectations and slashed at least 11 major legacy items of former President Barack Obama, including cracking down on the open border, slowing recognition of communist Cuba and effectively killing Obamacare by ending the mandate that everyone have health insurance or face a tax (which is unconstitutional). He also withdrew from the U.N. Global Compact on Migration, which Mr. Trump saw as a threat to our borders.

What he has done for us veterans is endless and, contrary to Mr. Obama, Mr. Trump truly cares about veterans.

Another prime example of Mr. Adams’ misguided opinion is where he states “our children and grandchildren will surely thank us for the added $1.5 trillion they will have to pay off.” Wow. Did he forget the more than $9 trillion in debt with which our previous president saddled us?