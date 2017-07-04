Did the Review-Journal get punked?

I bet there are a lot of red faces at the Review-Journal. You guys fell hook, line and sinker for that UNLV prank. They send you a copy of a Rorschach ink-blot test and tell you it is the new UNLV logo and you bought it. You even printed a picture of it on the front page.

Then they told you they paid $50,000 for it, as well. Come on, with so many students in financial need, those smart cookies would never waste that kind of money on a colored ink blot. Besides, we all know that, given a box of crayons and a blank sheet of paper, any Las Vegas 4-year-old could have, for the price of lollipop, produced a blot equal to, or better than, the one pictured in the Review-Journal.

I’m sure the entire faculty will be relieved to see the last of that depiction of an obviously racist Kentucky colonel that has been the logo for so many years. We gave up our season basketball tickets because we could no longer watch that colonel dancing around on the basketball floor.

If the proposed new UNLV logo isn’t a prank, it is certainly an expensive joke.