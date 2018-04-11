Letters

Dina Titus puts illegal immigrants above the American people

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
April 10, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I read in the Friday Review-Journal that Rep. Dina Titus has asked our governor to deny the president’s request to deploy our National Guard troops to the border. Here is another example of a politician who is more interested in supporting and defending illegal immigrants.

I just cannot understand how an American would not want to protect our borders. This action was taken by our president because of the caravans of illegal immigrants on their way to our border. We do not have enough patrols to watch our borders, especially because the liberals won’t help President Donald Trump build our walls.

Rep. Titus did not complain when Barack Obama used the National Guard. She stated that we need our National Guard to protect Nevada. From what?

