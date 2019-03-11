Does Las Vegas really have a water problem?

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

I have a problem with the idea that Las Vegas has a water crisis, because the actions of our local authorities do not support that notion (Review-Journal series).

They continue to approve more housing construction, which naturally will cause a drain on the water supply. If there really were a problem, they would say no to those permits. In addition, local officials allow developers to plant trees in the middle of the road. Take a ride on Town Center Drive in Summerlin and look at the landscaping. This is a symptom of water luxury, not of a water crisis.

Until the actions of the authorities demonstrate there is a water problem, I’ll just shrug it off. Their words don’t mean much without sincere actions.