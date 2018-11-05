Letters

Donald Trump and birthright citizenship

Reid Grosky Las Vegas
November 4, 2018 - 8:00 pm
 

Odd that President Donald Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. After all, it might affect his own standing if he ever returns to Saturn.

