Letters

Donald Trump and Charlottesville

Bill L. Wilson Henderson
August 16, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

According to comments made by the governor of Virginia and mayor of Charlottesville, we can blame Barack Obama for the riots and looting by black protesters due to his failure to condemn them directly. I suppose President Trump would gain their approval if he asked the leaders from both sides of the Charlottesville confrontation to join him for a beer in the White House Rose Garden.

 

