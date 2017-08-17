Donald Trump and Charlottesville

I suppose President Trump would gain their approval if he asked the leaders from both sides of the Charlottesville confrontation to join him for a beer in the White House Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

