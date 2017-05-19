ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Donald Trump and mental health

John Chontos Las Vegas
May 18, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Richard Strickland’s Tuesday letter, “Crazy man,” is proof that the wheels of rational thinking are coming off when it comes to the left’s attacks on President Donald Trump. The idea that reputable psychiatrists would make a diagnosis based on liberal newscasts and stories by left-wing reporters is an affront to their own credibility and professional ethics.

It’s the Goldwater insanity claims all over again. When you cannot refute the success of a program, you revert to the lowest form of character assassination.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like