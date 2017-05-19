Donald Trump and mental health

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Richard Strickland’s Tuesday letter, “Crazy man,” is proof that the wheels of rational thinking are coming off when it comes to the left’s attacks on President Donald Trump. The idea that reputable psychiatrists would make a diagnosis based on liberal newscasts and stories by left-wing reporters is an affront to their own credibility and professional ethics.

It’s the Goldwater insanity claims all over again. When you cannot refute the success of a program, you revert to the lowest form of character assassination.