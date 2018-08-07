Donald Trump protests too much about Mueller investigation

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump seems to be scared of the investigation being led by Robert Mueller. His latest tweets bring to mind the words and sentiment of William Shakespeare, that he “doth protest too much.” I am asking Rep. Dina Titus, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Dean Heller to voice strong support for the investigation and to pressure congressional leaders to pass legislation in that frame.

The rule of law must be upheld with a full investigation. We must not allow an asterisk to be placed on four years of our nation’s history if this is left incomplete. Republicans and Democrats must come together and protect our republic by seeing this investigation through to completion. If the president is cleared, his time in office will be untarnished by the outcomes.