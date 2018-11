President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Citing rain, our president was the only head of state to skip going to the French cemetery to honor the American World War I soldiers buried there. To every man and woman who ever sat and shivered in a wet foxhole, braved snow and ice or endured sweltering jungle heat in the service of their country, this is a slap in the face. A little rain? Really?

This cop-out certainly makes Mr. Trump’s claim of supporting veterans ring hollow. Actions, or the lack of, speak louder than words.