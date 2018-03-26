Donald Trump’s handling of McCabe issue is a disgrace

Our country is becoming a symbol of how decency and compassion can be overturned by one man.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I had hoped that the U.S. attorney general had some trace of compassion left after the way Donald Trump has treated him. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

The firing of Andrew McCabe two days before he could retire is beyond despicable. It represents the sewer into which we are being led by a person with no compassion, no ethics and no morals.

What Mr. McCabe allegedly did was wrong. But were there were no other options available that would not jeopardize the pension he has earned after spending virtually his entire career in the service of our country?

Mr. Trump and his obsequious followers are ruining whatever respect and dignity that our country has remaining after 14 months of his presidency. Our country is becoming a symbol of how decency and compassion can be overturned by one man, who mocks the very values that made our country great.