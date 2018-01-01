Letters

Don’t trust pollsters when it comes to Trump approval ratings

Bruce Kesselman Las Vegas
December 31, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Allow me to explain why the presidential approval polls are “fake news.”

1) Although I voted for Donald Trump and will do so again, I will not admit that publicly (except for in this letter) or to poll takers that I approve of President Trump. I do not want to suffer the disdain of others, nor do I want the polls to be correct. They were wrong in the past election and should not be used to influence voters one way or the other. Fellow Trumpers agree with me.

2) More unemployed or hourly workers (Democrats) are home to get calls than those who work 12- to 14-hour days (Trumpers). Polls that do not have 50-50 affiliations are skewed and should not be allowed.

3) A poll of “registered voters” is meaningless. About 42 percent did not vote in 2016. The polls do not ask if the respondent voted, so approval or disapproval by future non-voters should be ignored.

